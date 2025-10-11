IndiGo to start direct flights from Delhi to China's Guangzhou from Nov 10

Indian carrier IndiGo has announced two major international additions to its network — daily direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou, China, starting November 10, and Delhi and Hanoi, Vietnam, beginning December 20.

Both routes will be operated using the airline’s Airbus A320 aircraft.

The New Delhi-Guangzhou route follows IndiGo’s earlier announcement of daily flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou, starting October 26. This expansion makes IndiGo one of the first Indian carriers to fully resume flight operations to China after the pandemic.

Speaking about the launch, Vinay Malhotra, head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to enhance our connectivity to China with daily direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou, in addition to the recently resumed route from Kolkata. The resumption of operations between two of the world’s most populous nations presents immense potential for cultural exchange and economic collaboration..."

The daily service will depart Delhi at 9:45 pm and arrive in Guangzhou at 4:50 am (+1), while the return flight will leave Guangzhou at 5:50 am, reaching Delhi at 10:10 am. Boosting connectivity to Vietnam IndiGo will also launch daily direct flights between Delhi and Hanoi from December 20. The airline already operates 14 weekly flights connecting Kolkata to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and this new route is set to further support growing travel demand. Highlighting the importance of this expansion, Vinay Malhotra said: "...We are pleased to announce daily direct flights between Delhi and Hanoi, in addition to the already popular services from Kolkata to Hanoi as well as Ho Chi Minh City, as a convenient avenue for travel to Vietnam. As we continue to enhance connectivity across the Asean region, our endeavour remains to provide seamless, affordable, and on-time travel options to our customers."