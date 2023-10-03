Dunzo faces another co-founder exit: Mukund Jha set to leave startup

Quick commerce startup Dunzo is likely to see yet another top-level exit in the form of Mukund Jha, the firm's co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO). Meanwhile, the company has, yet again, deferred employee salaries by another three months, according to sources.

This comes a day after Dalvir Suri, another one of Dunzo's co-founders, announced his exit from the company after joining its ranks in 2015.

In response to Business Standard's queries sent to the company, a Dunzo spokesperson said, "Mukund remains an integral part of Dunzo's leadership team. While we are restructuring the organisation with new leaders driving key mandates, Mukund will continue to be an important part of the strategic leadership team guiding and directing Dunzo's future roadmap."

Although Jha's exit has not been formally announced, he has reportedly stepped back from day-to-day operations at the company, and an announcement regarding his next move is expected in the coming weeks.

Both Jha and Suri have, however, resigned from the board of the company. The former did so on 1 September, while the latter stepped down days earlier on 29 August, according to media reports.

The Bengaluru-based startup, over the last two months, has reportedly seen five exits from its board of directors. Suri and Jha aside, these include Ashwin Khasgiwala and Rajendra Kamath of Reliance Retail, and Vaidehi Ravindran of Lightrock, all of whom did so in August.

An email sent to Reliance asking if they would nominate others and the reasons for stepping down did not elicit any response.

With this, Dunzo's board now consists of just the firm's co-founder and chief executive officer Kabeer Biswas, Siddharth Talwar of Lightbox, and Hongjim Kim of SITC Investments.

Notably, Jha and Suri, alongside co-founder Ankur Aggarwal, have no ownership in Dunzo, while Biswas has a 3.6 per cent stake in the company.

Amid the spate of exits and ongoing liquidity crunch, Dunzo has also, once again, deferred the salaries of its employees to as late as February 2024.

"It looks like a new team will be created to run Dunzo as new investors come on board. The discussion on fundraising is still going on," said a source in the know.

The Bengaluru-based firm had previously deferred the June and July salaries of over 50 per cent of its workforce of 1,000 to the first week of September. It also capped employee salaries at Rs 75,000, irrespective of their pay package.

Last month, the cash-strapped firm once more postponed employee salaries for August to October, before yet again extending it to November.

In an email from Dunzo, employees that have parted ways with the company have now reportedly been told that their pending payouts will be cleared by January or February next year, with a promise of 12 per cent interest per annum on the service period.

Meanwhile, Dunzo has been in talks to raise as much as 35 million US dollars in fresh funding from existing investors like Reliance Retail, who will pump in the funds on favourable terms. Some new investors are also expected to join the round. The funding will be used primarily for salary payouts and to meet other pressing working capital requirements, Business Standard had reported earlier.

The Bengaluru-based firm has raised around 500 million US dollars in funding since its inception from the likes of Reliance — its largest investor with a 25.6 per cent share, and Google — its second largest backer with around a 19 per cent stake. Another prominent investor is Lightrock, who owns 8.6 per cent of the company, according to data from Tracxn, a market intelligence platform.

Other notable investors of the delivery platform include Blume Ventures, Lightbox, and Alteria Capital, among others.