EaseMyTrip becomes IIFA's official partner, to give complimentary ticket



In a BSE filing, the company said, it has an exciting offer for its users to attend the IIFA Awards 2023, which will be held in Abu Dhabi. It further added that EaseMyTrip customers can now avail of their complimentary ticket to IIFA 2023 upon booking their air tickets to Abu Dhabi. The offer is only valid till April 30, 2023. EaseMyTrip.com, on Friday, announced that it is now the official travel partner of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) yet again.



Commenting on becoming IIFA's official travel partner, CEO & Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, Nishant Patti said, "We are excited to introduce our incredible 'Fly to IIFA' offer, bringing together the magic of travel and the glamour of Bollywood. As a homegrown travel company, we understand the importance of cultural events and how they shape our lives. We are proud to be associated with IIFA and offer our customers an opportunity to witness the best of Indian cinema and culture. Creating unforgettable experiences for our customers is what we always strive for, and what better way to do that than by offering them a chance to attend the prestigious IIFA Awards?" According to the BSE filing, the complimentary ticket can be only availed by those customers who will be traveling to Abu Dhabi between May 25th and May 27th.