Home / Companies / News / EaseMyTrip, Uttarakhand govt sign MoU to make state a global tourism spot

BS Web Team New Delhi
The partnership is expected to have a positive impact on employment within the tourism sector

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 11:42 AM IST
Online travel tech platform EaseMyTrip and the government of Uttarakhand have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to elevate Uttarakhand's standing as a global tourism hotspot, under a deal worth over Rs 250 crore.

The MOU was signed during the Global Investors Summit in London, in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"In a historic memorandum of understanding, a transformative partnership has been established that aims to catapult Uttarakhand into the global tourism spotlight. The collaboration will witness the launch of an extensive series of dynamic joint marketing campaigns, strategically designed to target diverse markets such as the UK/Europe, the Middle East, Asia, US/Canada, and more. Leveraging EaseMyTrip's extensive global reach and robust platforms, these campaigns are poised to significantly amplify awareness and attract tourists and events to the captivating state of Uttarakhand," stated the press release.

Mariah Hamid, Managing Director for UK and Europe at EaseMyTrip, said, "We are thrilled to unite with the Government of Uttarakhand in showcasing this incredible state's unmatched beauty and cultural heritage to global travellers. This collaboration perfectly resonates with EaseMyTrip's mission to simplify travel, making it accessible and affordable. Uttarakhand is a treasure trove of natural beauty and adventure, and we eagerly anticipate sharing it with the world."

This partnership is expected to have a positive impact on employment within the tourism sector, fostering economic growth and prosperity throughout Uttarakhand.

Rikant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, said, "This partnership transcends business; it underscores our dedication to unlocking Uttarakhand's potential as a global tourism destination. By combining our travel industry expertise with the state's natural wonders and cultural richness, we aspire to create a transformative experience for travellers. Uttarakhand's potential will not only elevate the state but also amplify India's tourism potential manifold, promising an extraordinary journey for all."

Topics :EaseMyTripUttarakhandBS Web Reportstourismtourism sector

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 11:42 AM IST

