ED files prosecution complaint against Met Technologies director, 8 others

The Kolkata Sessions Court, on November 16, took cognizance of a prosecution complaint by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) against the Director of M/s Met Technologies Pvt Ltd, Kunal Gupta and 8 others, said a press release by the ED on Saturday.

According to the official release, the prosecution complaint sought punishment of the said accused persons for the offence of money laundering and also for confiscation of the proceeds of crime worth Rs 67.33 Crore.

The press release further mentioned that the prosecution complaint was filed by the ED on November 8, 2023, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

As per the information from the press note, the ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Bidhannagar Police alleging serious offences, including cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy under various sections of the IPC, 1860 against M/s Met Technologies Pvt. Ltd and its associates.

The official release further mentioned that the ensuing investigation unearthed an illegal call centre being run by the company in Salt Lake, Kolkata, engaged in fraudulent activities both domestically and internationally, which the Police subsequently sealed.

ED investigation revealed that representatives of the said company targeted gullible residents in the USA, UK, and Australia, according to the press release.

Revealing the modus operandi of the representatives of the company, the press note informed that the accused individuals posed as representatives of legitimate businesses and then defrauded individuals through bogus tech support offers, deceptive website sales and sham loan offers via counterfeit mobile apps, coercing victims into substantial payments and generated proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 145 Crore.

Kunal Gupta was allegedly the mastermind in running fake call centres at the office premises of his company and he is also allegedly involved in illegal betting and online gambling activities, said the press note, adding that he had also established companies in the UK, the US, and Australia.

As per the information from the press release, two of Kunal Gupta's UK-based companies have been levied huge penalties by Ofcom, the Telecom Regulator of the UK, for slamming, which is the illegal practice of switching a consumer's telephone service provider without consent.

The ED in its official statement also mentioned that the investigations by the department revealed that the tainted money was allegedly laundered through a complex web of companies, beneficially owned/controlled by him and his family members, his company employees, and the same was subsequently funnelled into the hospitality sector, including hotels, clubs, and cafes, to project and disguise the proceeds of crime as legitimate earnings.

Kunal Gupta was arrested by ED on September 10, 2023. The search operations carried out by ED at the residential and commercial premises of Kunal Gupta, his key employees, and his companies resulted in the recovery and seizure of Indian and Foreign currency to the tune of Rs 10.56 Lakh along with property documents worth approx Rs 41.50 Crore and other incriminating documents.

According to the press release by the ED, a provisional attachment order to the tune of Rs 67.23 Crore was also issued on November 7, 2023, thereby attaching movable and immovable assets owned by Kunal Gupta, his family members, related companies, and some of his business associates.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, said the press release.