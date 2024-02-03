ED to probe Paytm Payments Bank if charges of fund siphoning found

India's financial crime fighting agency will probe Paytm Payments Bank if any fresh charges of fund siphoning are found, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra told Reuters on Saturday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday ordered thepayments bank unit of One 97 Communications, popularlyknown as Paytm, to stop accepting fresh deposits in its accountsor popular wallets from March.

"If there are any fresh charges of money laundering against Paytm by RBI, those will be investigated by Directorate of Enforcement as per the law of the land," said Malhotra.