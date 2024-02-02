Home / Companies / News / Mahindra Group appoints Amarjyoti Barua as group chief financial officer

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 11:52 PM IST
Mahindra Group on Friday announced the appointment of Amarjyoti Barua as its Group Chief Financial Officer with effect from May 17 this year.

He will be replacing Manoj Bhatt, who is appointed as Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) succeeding Kavinder Singh, the company said in a statement.

The change of guard at MHRIL comes following Singh's resignation, according to Mahindra Group.

Appointments of Barua and Bhatt are effective from May 17. Currently, Barua is serving as Executive Vice President for Group Strategy.

"Talent Development is a key priority at the Mahindra Group, which has enabled us to attract and retain top talent. In addition to world-class development programs, we have mapped career paths for each leader, which include experience across multiple roles," Anish Shah, Group CEO and Managing Director of M&M, said.

The company also said, Vimal Agarwal, CFO of Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Ltd (MLDL), will move as CFO for MHRIL. Avinash Bapat will replace Agarwal as CFO of MLDL, it said.

Barua joined the group in May last year as Executive Vice President - Group Strategy. Prior to joining Mahindra Group, he was with Baker Hughes for over six years.

Bhatt has worked with M&M Ltd and Tech Mahindra, according to the statement.

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 11:51 PM IST

