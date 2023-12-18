Home / Companies / News / Edelweiss Financial Services to sell stake in unit for up to Rs 2,000 cr

Edelweiss Financial Services to sell stake in unit for up to Rs 2,000 cr

The move to sell the stake will reduce the company's debt and improve its market value, it said

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Reuters BENGALURU

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 1:47 PM IST
Edelweiss Financial Services on Monday said it has started the process of selling equity in its alternative asset management unit and plans to raise about Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2,000 crore ($180.69 million-$240.93 million) by a divesting 10%-20% stake.

The company is receiving significant interest for the stake sale in Edelweiss Alternative Asset Management (EAAM), and the process is likely to be concluded in four to five months, Edelweiss said in a statement.

The move to sell the stake will reduce the company's debt and improve its market value, it said.

Edelweiss Financial Services' net debt amounted to Rs 15,220 crore as of September-end, the company said in an investor filing in November.

EAAM's current assets under management stood at Rs 500 crore as of September-end and have grown at a compound annual growth rate of 31% since fiscal year 2017, Edelweiss said.

Separately, Edelweiss said the Indian securities appeal court last week dismissed an appeal filed by its former unit, Nuvama Clearing Services, in relation to a case on the handling of client securities as a clearing agent.

Nuvama Clearing has already earmarked 236 with the clearing corporation of the stock exchange in relation to the case and will also explore legal options, Edelweiss said.

Edelweiss Financial Services shares, which are up 121% so far this year, fell as much as 8.8% in early trade before trimming some losses. They last traded 1.8% lower at Rs 74.90.

Topics :Edelweiss Financial ServicesEdelweiss Asset ManagementEdelweiss FinancialsStake sale

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

