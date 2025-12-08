Japan's JERA inks 10-year LNG export deal with Torrent Power from 2027

Japan's top power generator JERA has signed its first long-term liquefied natural gas export deal with India's Torrent Power to deliver 4 LNG cargoes annually for 10 years from 2027, the Japanese company said on Monday.
Torrent Power will use the LNG, to be supplied on a delivered basis, for its 2,730 megawatt (MW) capacity of power plants in India.
It will also use the LNG cargoes for sale to households, small industries and the transport sector, JERA said.
"The partnership strategically leverages the complementary seasonal demand patterns of Japan and India," it said in a statement.
JERA will use its global fleet during Japan's lower demand months while supplying to Torrent Power during India's high demand summer months.
Looking ahead, JERA will continue to build a robust LNG portfolio across the Middle East, Asia, and the United States, to develop resilience against market volatility, the company said.
JERA is a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app