Japan's JERA inks 10-year LNG export deal with Torrent Power from 2027

Japan's top power generator JERA has signed its first long-term liquefied natural gas export deal with India's Torrent Power to deliver 4 LNG cargoes annually for 10 years from 2027, the Japanese company said on Monday.

Torrent Power will use the LNG, to be supplied on a delivered basis, for its 2,730 megawatt (MW) capacity of power plants in India.

It will also use the LNG cargoes for sale to households, small industries and the transport sector, JERA said.

"The partnership strategically leverages the complementary seasonal demand patterns of Japan and India," it said in a statement.

JERA will use its global fleet during Japan's lower demand months while supplying to Torrent Power during India's high demand summer months.