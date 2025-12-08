Home / Companies / News / Dr Reddy's signs licensing pact to sell Australian Immutep's cancer drug

Dr Reddy's signs licensing pact to sell Australian Immutep's cancer drug

Over the last few years, Dr Reddy's has diversified its portfolio beyond generics to include cancer therapies as it battles pricing pressures in North America, its largest market

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector
The deal will allow Dr Reddy's to distribute eftilagimod alfa in all regions barring North America, Europe, Japan and Greater China
Reuters Dec 8
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 2:49 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's signed an exclusive licensing pact with Australia's Immutep to develop and distribute the latter's cancer therapy, the companies said on Monday.

As part of the agreement, Immutep will receive about $20 million upfront from Dr Reddy's as well as potential regulatory development and commercial milestones payments of up to $349.5 million. Immutep will also get double-digit royalties on commercial sales, the companies added.

The deal will allow Dr Reddy's to distribute eftilagimod alfa in all regions barring North America, Europe, Japan and Greater China.

Over the last few years, Dr Reddy's has diversified its portfolio beyond generics to include cancer therapies as it battles pricing pressures in North America, its largest market.

Immutep's eftilagimod is an immunotherapy, or a category of drugs that direct the body's immune cells to attack cancer more precisely while reducing side effects. The Australian drugmaker aims for the drug to fight non-small cell lung cancer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japan's JERA inks 10-year LNG export deal with Torrent Power from 2027

Reliance Group to scale solar, storage platforms; NU Energies adds capacity

Tata Advanced Systems, Lockheed Martin announce new defence MRO facility

ATGC Biotech, Israel's Luxembourg Industries form Semiophore crop-tech JV

Reliance Infrastructure to build integrated solar manufacturing ecosystem

Topics :Dr Reddy’sDr Reddy’s Laboratories cancer drugs

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story