EESL launches Beta version of e-commerce platform for affordable solutions

The platform, eeslmart.in, lists energy-efficient appliances such as LED bulbs, inverter LED lamps and fans, at present

EESL is a joint venture of public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Power | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 4:02 PM IST
State-owned EESL on Monday announced the launch of the Beta version of its e-commerce platform that will offer affordable energy-efficient appliances and solutions to customers.

"EESL plans to expand its offerings to include 5-star bulbs and other luminaires, super-efficient ACs, energy-efficient motors, e-bicycles, and induction cookstoves etc," Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) said in a statement.

EESL Chief Executive Officer Vishal Kapoor said the objective is to enable the people to make sustainable choices and bridging the information gap on energy-efficient products and services.

EESL is a joint venture of public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Power.

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

