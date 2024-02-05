Home / Companies / News / VECV, ITC partner to promote sustainable mid-mile logistics solutions

VECV, ITC partner to promote sustainable mid-mile logistics solutions

As part of the collaboration, ITC, through its vendor partners, will progressively deploy over 100 units of the 5.5-tonne electric vehicle

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 3:34 PM IST
VE Commercial Vehicles on Monday said it has tied up with GMCG major ITC to promote sustainable and environment-friendly mid-mile logistics solutions.

As part of the collaboration, ITC, through its vendor partners, will progressively deploy over 100 units of the 5.5-tonne electric vehicle, the Eicher Pro 2055 EV, for mid-mile transportation from ITC warehouses to customer locations.

"This is very much in line with VECV's idea of providing modern solutions for modern logistics, focused on higher productivity and efficiency," VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) MD and CEO Vinod Aggarwal said in a statement.

ITC Ltd Divisional Chief Executive (Trade Marketing and Distribution) Sandeep Sule said building agile, resilient and green supply chains is an integral part of the company's next strategy which is aimed at shaping the next horizon of growth and structural competitiveness.

"Towards this, we are partnering with various stakeholders for the deployment of EVs in end-to-end logistics operations. This will boost our commitment towards the green logistics and sustainable supply chain," he added.

Topics :VE Commercial VehiclesITCSustainabilitylogistics sector

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

