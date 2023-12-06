Home / Companies / News / EKI Energy partners with Indian Oil to promote sustainable solar cooking

Under the MOU, IndianOil will share the technology of Surya Nutan with EKI Energy to enhance its production and distribution, supported by carbon finance

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Global carbon credit developer and supplier EKI Energy Services and state-owned refiner Indian Oil Corporation have collaborated to promote sustainable indoor solar cooking system.

EKI Energy Services and Indian Oil Corporation (IndianOil) have formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to this effect, an EKI statement said.

According to the statement, this strategic collaboration aims to promote 'Surya Nutan', IndianOil's innovative indoor solar cooking system.

IndianOil, the country's largest fuel refiner and retailer, has a prominent presence across the entire hydrocarbon value chain, it stated.

Under the MOU, IndianOil will share the technology of Surya Nutan with EKI Energy to enhance its production and distribution, supported by carbon finance while contributing towards the betterment of society and environment.

EKI Energy will oversee the end-to-end management of Surya Nutan encompassing manufacturing, marketing, installation, and the provision of after-sales services.

This will be achieved by leveraging carbon finance, corporate social responsibility, or any other similar means.

Manish Dabkara, MD & Chairman, EKI Energy Services said in the statement, "By promoting 'Surya Nutan', we are not just endorsing innovation but also embracing our responsibility towards the country's environmentally sustainable development needs.

Topics :Indian Oil Corpsolar energycooking fuel

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 4:13 PM IST

