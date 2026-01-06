Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 12:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Krafton India releases BGMI redeem codes: Here's how to win in-game rewards

Krafton India releases BGMI redeem codes: Here's how to win in-game rewards

Krafton India has released another batch of BGMI redeem codes that will remain active until February 28, 2026. One of the newly issued codes allows players to unlock the Ducky Fighter set

BGMI

BGMI

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 12:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On January 6, Krafton India rolled out 59 new official BGMI redeem codes, offering players access to various in-game cosmetic items, including outfits, weapon skins, and other visual rewards. The Ducky Fighter set is among the items available through this release. 
 
All rewards can be claimed exclusively through BGMI’s official redemption website. Krafton has also reiterated that any redeem codes obtained from unofficial sources, or redeemed outside the authorised portal, will be considered invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes

  • HNZCZKBS84JD9EDB
  • HNZDZ4ASVA4XQ55P
  • HNZEZBJEFAXJKNT4
  • HNZFZNX3K7TPG5KV
  • HNZGZBJNPGW838NG
  • HNZHZCTHUSNDFTER
  • HNZIZB9V7TTWSBPD
  • HNZJZ7ASX85QNG55
  • HNZKZDGWBEGGRA7V
  • HNZLZSJSXDGMNT8X
  • HNZMZCKEA7W87QKA
  • HNZNZUTANSRDDD43
  • HNZOZMM9SFMACWH3
  • HNZPZREX7RPDKV9E
  • HNZQZV9VFHG9AE5F
  • HNZRZHU7AF4HFMPV
  • HNZVZG8FWGPPW4UH
  • HNZTZ5B9QTV66SMU
  • HNZUZJTMWKU3AMU9
  • HNZBAZBFRHSUDFAC
  • HNZBBZHSD4XH336U
  • HNZBCZGJW6KNHCJ5
  • HNZBDZPAUG6A85KE
  • HNZBEZ6B9UJMWUB6
  • HNZBFZTWMVDFH6CN
  • HNZBGZ7AUU9CRXEA
  • HNZBHZWB6CF7FKGW
  • HNZBIZRATXDEQUBK
  • HNZBJZ7XMSQ4SUAW
  • HNZBKZH5B3U5F6JQ
  • HNZBLZ8V3T4VBRBK
  • HNZBMZVAJJBBW43C
  • HNZBNZPE6QFV77A7
  • HNZBOZQEM4JK6URE
  • HNZBPZ3KHGM54CKF
  • HNZBQZ66GJ6U6TS8
  • HNZBRZVV7WDA58AH
  • HNZBVZX7QWH955KN
  • HNZBTZV4FHVE3JWH
  • HNZBUZM365WPDGPM
  • HNZCAZT3JKDG3MEV
  • HNZCBZ5JT4VH3JQ8
  • HNZCCZHBPRJXF4QK
  • HNZCDZSWT5GMG47G
  • HNZCEZQQW3XJAMEW
  • HNZCFZWDAXQETVVF
  • HNZCGZAB8W5JMFF4
  • HNZCHZTRE35KNWUQ
  • HNZCIZ3WFU6DB845
  • HNZCJZNB6E9MBDDM
  • HNZCKZBWHH6KSJPS
  • HNZCLZXBEGMVRQKX
  • HNZCMZ35WAVM8S53
  • HNZCNZ8UQT8ND748
  • HNZCOZ443HTSCQVP
  • HNZCPZKJCBP5MD8B
  • HNZCQZAUBSETRSGV
  • HNZCRZ45WCNRX78F
  • HNZCVZRNVWS4WTJX
 

How to redeem BGMI official codes

  • Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
  • Type in your in-game character ID.
  • Enter the correct redemption code.
  • Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.
  • Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
  • Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
  • Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
  • Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.

More From This Section

HP new devices at CES 2026

CES 2026: HP unveils OmniBook laptops, Chromebooks, HyperX gaming gears

Nvidia keynote event at CES 2026

Nvidia at CES 2026: From AI that can drive cars to new chip architecture

AMD CEO Lisa Su previews MI500 AI chips at CES 2026

CES 2026: AMD unveils new AI chips and MI500 processor roadmap in Las Vegas

Left: Afeela 1 ; Right: Afeela Prototype 2026 (Image: Sony Honda Mobility)

CES 2026: Sony Honda Mobility unveils Afeela-based new EV prototype

Realme 16 Pro series, Realme Pad 3, Realme Buds Air 8

Realme 16 Pro series, Pad 3, Buds Air 8 launching on Jan 6: Where to watch

Topics : Gaming online games online gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYajur Fibres IPOIMD Weather Forecast TodayUN Debate on US Venezuela AttackIsrael Lebanon AttackGold and Silver Price TodaySuresh Kalmadi Death NewsSwiggy ShareICICI Bank Share
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon