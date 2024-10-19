Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

EL&N London opens 1st Indian cafe in Mumbai, partners with Reliance Brands

Renowned for its picture-perfect settings, the launch marks EL&N London's first venture into the Indian market, a joint statement said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 6:19 PM IST
EL&N London, a globally acclaimed lifestyle and caf brand, has opened its first Indian outlet in Mumbai in partnership with Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL) at Jio World Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex, in Mumbai.

Renowned for its picture-perfect settings, the launch marks EL&N London's first venture into the Indian market, a joint statement said.

Commenting on the brand's launch in partnership with Reliance Brands, Alexandra Miller, Founder of EL&N London, said: This new concept brings our signature style to life in a fun and engaging way, making it the perfect destination for families, speciality coffee lovers and those looking for an unforgettable dining experience in a beautiful setting.

The Mumbai caf will serve EL&N's signature menu, featuring crowd-favourites like smashed avocado toast, indulgent croissants, and decadent cakes, while also introducing exclusive localized dishes tailored to Indian tastes.

A spokesperson of Reliance Brands said: India's evolving dining scene is driven by an ever-growing curiosity for new flavours, experiences, and visual aesthetics. EL&N's blend of innovative culinary artistry and immersive design perfectly complements the adventurous spirit of the sophisticated Indian consumer.

"With a strong appreciation for both food and creativity, Indians are constantly experimenting and seeking destinations that offer more than just a meal making EL&N an exciting and perfectly placed addition to Mumbai's luxury dining landscape," he said.

Reliance Retail, the parent firm of RBL, is strengthening its position in the F&B portfolio. It has also announced the addition of Armani Cafe, based on the finest Italian fine dining concept, in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza.

Reliance Retail also operates 18 stores of Pret A Manger, the UK-based popular freshly made food and organic coffee chain.


Topics :Reliance BrandsLondonMumbai

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

