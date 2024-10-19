Starlink vs Jio: Trai extends satellite spectrum pricing debate deadline

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has extended the deadline for stakeholder comments and counter-comments on its discussion paper regarding the pricing methodology and terms for allocating satellite spectrum without auctions.



The new deadlines are now October 25 for comments and November 1 for counter-comments, following requests from stakeholders for more time. The initial deadline was set for October 18 and October 25, reported The Economic Times.

Trai’s paper, which explores whether satellite spectrum should be charged per megahertz (MHz), as a percentage of a satellite operator’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR), or through a new pricing model, has sparked significant industry debate. This is particularly important as US billionaire Elon Musk aims to bring his Starlink low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite broadband services to India, setting the stage for a fierce competition with India’s top telecom operators — Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio and Sunil Mittal’s Bharti Airtel. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jio, India’s leading telecom provider, has called for the auction of satellite spectrum and urged the government to reissue Trai’s discussion paper, arguing that it does not address the need for a level playing field between telcos and satellite communication (satcom) companies. Meanwhile, communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, speaking at IMC-2024, stated that satellite spectrum would be allocated administratively, though for a fee to be determined by Trai.

Musk vs Ambani: High-stake battle

The debate has now escalated into a high-stakes battle over how satellite spectrum will be allocated to support broadband-from-space services, which could reshape India's telecom landscape.

Major satellite players like Musk’s Starlink and Jeff Bezos-owned Amazon Kuiper are advocating for lower spectrum prices in India. Bezos-led Amazon has cautioned that high spectrum costs would compel global satellite providers to focus on urban areas, potentially neglecting remote regions, a move that would place them in direct competition with telcos like Jio and Airtel.

Starlink has also reiterated its stance that satellite spectrum is a shared resource and should not be auctioned, a position that puts it at odds with Reliance Jio. Bharti Airtel, on the other hand, supports auctions but only for satellite services delivered outside of remote areas, further intensifying the debate on the future of India’s satellite broadband market.