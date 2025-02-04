Elan Group to invest Rs 3,000 cr for building housing project in Gurugram

Real estate company Elan Group on Tuesday said it will invest around Rs 3,000 crore to develop a new ultra-luxury housing project on Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram.

The project 'Elan The Emperor', located in Sector 106, Gurugram, is a part of 50-plus acres township comprising residential apartments, branded residences, a high-end mall, a luxury 5-star hotel, and premium office spaces.

In a statement, the company said the total investment to develop this project is Rs 3,000 crore. The new project will have nearly 600 units with a saleable area of around 29 lakh square feet.

This will be the second project in this township.

"Sector 106 along the Dwarka Expressway is rapidly becoming the newest focal point of Gurugram's urban transformation," Vineet Dawar, President - Sales & Strategy at Elan Group, said.

Elan Group has on-boarded internationally acclaimed consultants to develop this project. SWA, a landscaping architect from the US, will create outdoor spaces while UHA London serves as the principal architect for the project.

US-based WET Design will do water installations while Dubai's CD+M, a lighting consultant firm, has been roped in for lighting design. The interiors will be done by HBA (Hirsch Bedner Associates).

New York-based Thornton Tomasetti will provide structural, engineering and sustainable solutions. Construction will be done by Leighton Group from Australia.

Elan Group's portfolio consists of 15 residential, retail, commercial and hospitality.

These projects spread across Gurugram and New Delhi, offering a built-up area of approximately 25 million square feet.