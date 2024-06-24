Home / Companies / News / Elcid Investments settles disclosure lapses case with Sebi, pays Rs 17.3L

Elcid Investments settles disclosure lapses case with Sebi, pays Rs 17.3L

The development came after Elcid Investments filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Board of India requesting for settlement

sebi
The notice was issued after Sebi conducted an investigation. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 6:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Elcid Investments Ltd has settled with markets regulator Sebi a case pertaining to failure to maintain a structured digital database and disclosure lapses after paying Rs 17.31 lakh towards settlement amount.

This came after Elcid Investments filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) requesting for settlement of the adjudication proceedings for the alleged violations through a settlement order.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The instant adjudication proceedings initiated against the applicant vide show cause notice... dated October 31, 2023 is disposed of," Sebi said in its settlement order.

In its show cause notice, the regulator alleged that Elcid Investments failed to maintain a structured digital database during the investigation period. Also, it failed to disclose Jatin Saraiya's (part of the promoter group of Elcid Investments) joint shareholding of 50 shares with his spouse for the quarters ended on December 2021 to June 2022.

This led to the alleged violations of insider trading rules and LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) norms, it added.

The notice was issued after Sebi conducted an investigation to verify compliance with the provisions of securities law by Elcid Investments Ltd after receiving complaints through SCORES. The period of the investigation was from March 9, 2022 to May 13, 2022.

Also Read

Wipro files case against former CFO Jatin Dalal who moved to Cognizant

Wipro files suit against former CFO Jatin Dalal after he joins Cognizant

Tube Investments hits 52-week high on inking Rs 160-crore pact with GEF

Fairfax-backed insurance firm Go Digit set to float IPO on May 15

Sebi mulls liquidation flexibility for AIF, VCFs to deal with beyond tenure

WeWork's exit from India unit unlikely to impact domestic co-working market

Zee Entertainment CEO Punit Goenka buys majority stake in Maverick Media

Ambuja Cement bags 24 limestone mines in FY24 with 587 MT estimated output

Sun Pharma completes Taro merger, acquires all outstanding shares

Shoppers Stop targets to inaugurate 60 new INTUNE stores this year

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :SEBIElcid InvestmentsSebi normsSecurities

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story