Home / Companies / News / Emami expects good growth in personal care, healthcare businesses

Emami expects good growth in personal care, healthcare businesses

Emami vice-chairman expressed confidence that the FMCG player will have good growth from its personal care and healthcare businesses and the firm expects to grow at 27.9% CAGR from 2021 to 2027

Press Trust of India Kolkata

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Emami Ltd vice-chairman and MD Harsha V Agarwal expressed confidence on Tuesday that the FMCG player will have good growth from its personal care and healthcare businesses in the years ahead and the firm expects to grow at 27.9 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2021 to 2027.

Emami which saw its net profit dipping in the year gone by expects its margins to bounce back on the back of inflation moderating.

"The international business seems to have stabilised and is projected for healthy double-digit growth. We invest for the long-term and we will continue investing across e-commerce, modern trade, international business, people and distribution, etc," Agarwal said in his speech to shareholders at the annual general meeting.

"The outlook at Emami continues to be positive. With inflation moderating, we do not foresee any cost pressures ahead; margins are likely to bounce back during the current year. With the rural outlook continuing to be sound, we are confident of good growth from the personal care and healthcare businesses," he said.

The company stated that one of the key growth drivers in the FMCG sector is the large and growing population in India, which stands at 1.4 billion people.

Recognising this immense potential market, Emami has undertaken significant projects to target both urban and rural consumers.

Through Project Khoj', Emami said it has expanded its direct rural reach, adding over 11,000 villages by March 2023 and a cumulative addition of 20,000 villages since April 2021.

This strategic move is expected to enable Emami to tap into the growing rural market and cater to the needs of consumers with lower incomes and limited access to modern retail channels.

Emami is also leveraging technology to enhance its sales and distribution efforts. With Project Sirius', the company has implemented a predictive selling tool, which has widened the product assortments and strengthened its position in the urban market.

Despite volatile international markets (Russia, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh), the Company's global business grew 20 per cent, Agarwal said.

Our EBITDA margins (excluding strategic investments) were at 26.9 per cent, close to the pre-COVID levels; including strategic investments, EBITDA margins stood at 25.3 per cent, one of the highest in the industry, he said.

The company has also made a notable impact in modern trade reflecting Emami's adaptability to changing consumer preferences and its ability to make inroads into emerging sales channels, the FMCG firm stated.

The company is focusing on the Dermicool portfolio, which has shown promising results with a salience exceeding 3 per cent of total net sales. Emami aims to build new brands and strengthen the equity of its core brands through various channels, including modern trade, e-commerce, and general trade.

Emami said it will improve its presence in over 6,500 standalone modern trade stores in the top 50 towns through Project SAMT, underscoring the company's target to expand its market coverage and penetration.

Also Read

Emami net profit up 7.8% at Rs 237.13 cr, says rural demand slowing

Manipal Health Enterprises, Emami Group break logjam on AMRI Hospitals

Emami soars 7% as board to consider share buyback on March 24

Emami Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 59% to Rs 144 crore

Emami Q4 net profit falls 59.42% to Rs 144.43 crore, revenue up 8.8%

Jakson Group installs 9 kilowatt solar plant at AIIMS-Delhi premises

Powergrid board okays Rs 555 cr investment proposal for 85 MW solar project

AI powered tool GPT-3 found to reason as good as undergraduate students

Buyout impact, margin worries likely to cap gains for Maruti Suzuki

GM recalls 900 vehicles with Takata air bag inflators, blames manufacturing

Topics :Emamihealthcare

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story