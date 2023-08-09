Home / Companies / News / Employees' union staged protest against privatisation of IDBI bank

Employees' union staged protest against privatisation of IDBI bank

Drawing attention to the problems, Nagarajan added that the move to lower the stake in the bank will affect the financial inclusion programme of the government

BS Reporter New Delhi
IDBI Bank

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 11:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The constituents of the United Forum of IDBI Officers and Employees Associations, representing the employees and officers working in IDBI Bank, staged a protest and gave a memorandum to the secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on Wednesday. They protested against the proposed sale of stake in IDBI Bank to private players by the central government and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), who are promoters of IDBI Bank.

“The move by the central government to sell equity in IDBI Bank is in stark contrast to the assurance given by the then finance minister in both the Houses of Parliament in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in December 2003. The central government had promised that IDBI would not hold less than 51 per cent stake in the bank,” says S Nagarajan, general secretary, All India Bank Officers Association.

Drawing attention to the problems, Nagarajan added that the move to lower the stake in the bank will affect the financial inclusion programme of the government, as there will be a decline in affordable loans to farmers and agriculturalists, along with a fall in micro-finance under Mudra loans.

Also Read

IDBI Bank gains 10% as report says RBI has begun bid evaluation process

IDBI Bank Q4 net up 64% to Rs 1,133 cr; proposes dividend of Rs 1 per share

IDBI Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 62% to Rs 1,224 cr, NII up 61%

Govt eyes IDBI financial bids by June, stake sale completion in FY24 itself

Top headlines: MoS IT meets laptop makers, delays likely in IDBI stake sale

Cashfree Payments sees 57% growth in processing user identity verification

IiAS raises question on Vijay Shekhar Sharma's promoter status in Paytm

Tata-Lockheed Martin JV delivers 200th C-130J Super Hercules empennage

On course to develop round-the-clock renewable power: Tata Power CEO & MD

Simpl launches AI-enabled Checkout Suite to eliminate CoD by 2028

Topics :IDBI Bankprivatisation

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS today

Yogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

iOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

India's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll

Next Story