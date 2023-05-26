Home / Companies / News / Engineers India Ltd expects more orders from Middle East: Chairperson

Engineers India Ltd expects more orders from Middle East: Chairperson

EIL has raised its staff strength from 23 to 84 at its Abu Dhabi office to cater to the region, Shukla said

Reuters New Delhi
Engineers India Ltd expects more orders from Middle East: Chairperson

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 7:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-run Engineers India Ltd (EIL) expects to get more orders from the Middle East, where the focus is on maximising oil production, the company's chairperson said on Friday.
 
"There is an upside to increasing production before energy transition kicks in and we want to capture that opportunity, and that opportunity is in the Middle East so therefore we are consolidating there," EIL Charperson Vartika Shukla told reporters at an earnings conference.
 
EIL has raised its staff strength from 23 to 84 at its Abu Dhabi office to cater to the region, Shukla said.
 
The company, which was previously focused on oil and gas infrastructure, is expanding into other businesses as well, such as hydrogen, carbon capture, biofuels, fertilisers and steel.
 
The share of international business in the new orders received so far in this fiscal year is 30%, compared with about 15% in 2022/23, Shukla added.
 
EIL's current order book was at 90.79 billion Indian rupees ($1.10 billion), including projects for which an initial "go ahead" has been given by companies.
 
The engineering firm is executing projects for companies including Hindustan Petroleum Corp, Indian Oil Corp and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals.
 
EIL is building a refinery in Mongolia and a urea project in Africa. It has also built the recently commissioned Dangote refinery in Nigeria.
 
($1 = 82.6171 Indian rupees)
 
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Also Read

India logs 249 fresh Covid-19 infections, active caseload declines to 4,228

India logs 173 new coronavirus infections; active tally declines to 2,670

India records 188 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally drops to 2,554

India records 80 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 1,848

India reports 440 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 3,294

'No fungus contamination in lassi': Amul terms viral video 'fake'

ONGC to pay Rs 50 lakh damages for crude oil leak in Bharuch district

Calling Sri Lanka: Airtel's expansion a challenge or opportunity?

AGEL commissions 130-MW wind plant in Guj; portfolio crosses 1 GW-mark

Reliance Consumer Products partners General Mills to launch Alan's Bugles

Topics :Engineers IndiaMiddle East

First Published: May 26 2023 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story