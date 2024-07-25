Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

EQT Private Cap Asia exits RBL Bank, sells entire stake for Rs 1,091 cr

As per the data available on the BSE, Maple II B V sold 4,78,40,700 shares, amounting to a 7.89 per cent stake in RBL Bank

RBL Bank
Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 10:57 PM IST
EQT Private Capital Asia, formerly known as Baring Private Equity Asia, on Thursday exited RBL Bank by selling its entire 7.89 per cent stake in the private sector lender for Rs 1,091 crore through an open market transaction.

EQT Private Capital Asia through its vehicle Maple II BV sold shares of RBL Bank through a bulk deal on the BSE.

As per the data available on the BSE, Maple II B V sold 4,78,40,700 shares, amounting to a 7.89 per cent stake in RBL Bank.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 228.08 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,091.15 crore.

Meanwhile, Societe Generale and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 1,95,99,054 shares or 3.23 per cent stake in RBL Bank.

The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 446.85 crore.

Details of other buyers of RBL Bank's shares could not be ascertained.

The scrip of RBL Bank fell 2.95 per cent to close at Rs 230.40 per piece on the BSE.

Last week, RBL Bank reported a 29 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 372 crore for the June 2024 quarter.

The bank's core net interest income grew 20 per cent to Rs 1,700 crore on the back of a 19 per cent rise in advances. Its net interest margin was 5.67 per cent.

The other income grew 18 per cent to Rs 805 crore.

In November 2020, Baring Private Equity Asia, through its vehicle Maple II BV, invested Rs 999 crore to hold a 9.44 per cent stake in the Mumbai-based bank.


Topics :RBL BankBanking sector

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

