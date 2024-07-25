EQT Private Cap Asia exits RBL Bank, sells entire stake for Rs 1,091 cr

EQT Private Capital Asia, formerly known as Baring Private Equity Asia, on Thursday exited RBL Bank by selling its entire 7.89 per cent stake in the private sector lender for Rs 1,091 crore through an open market transaction.

EQT Private Capital Asia through its vehicle Maple II BV sold shares of RBL Bank through a bulk deal on the BSE.

As per the data available on the BSE, Maple II B V sold 4,78,40,700 shares, amounting to a 7.89 per cent stake in RBL Bank.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 228.08 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,091.15 crore.