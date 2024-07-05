Stocks to Watch, July 5: HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, Raymond, VST Ind, RBL Bank

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stocks to watch today, Friday, July 5: Bajaj Auto is all set to become the world's first two-wheeler company to launch a CNG bike

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 8:06 AM IST
Stocks to Watch on Friday, July 5, 2024: Indian equity benchmark indices may consolidate on Friday amid lack of market moving triggers. At 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty was down 26 points at 24,352 levels.

Globally, Nikkei crossed the 41,000-mark to hit an all-time high of 41,100 in the intraday trade. It was up 0.13 per cent. Kospi, meanwhile, was up 0.9 per cent. Chinese, and Australian markets, meanwhile, were in the red zone.

Wall Street was closed on Thursday.

Here is a list of stocks to watch today, July 5, 2024:


HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank's gross advances stood at Rs 24.87 trillion as on June 30, compared to Rs 25.08 trillion on March 31 — down 0.8 per cent sequentially. Advances grew 14.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), excluding the impact of the merger of erstwhile HDFC Ltd.

The deposit book as of June 30 was Rs 23.79 trillion, almost flat compared to the quarter ago period. Deposits grew 16.5 per cent Y-o-Y, excluding the impact of the merger.

Bajaj Auto: Bajaj Auto is all set to become the world's first two-wheeler company to launch a CNG bike on Friday. While the Pune-based company is yet to reveal the name of the bike, reports claim it is expected to be in the 125 cc segment and will be named Freedom 125. The bike is likely to have flexible fuel options and will feature two separate switches for petrol and CNG.

Raymond: In a regulatory filing on Thursday, textile major Raymond said the company's Board has approved the scheme of arrangement of Raymond Ltd (demerged company) and Raymond Realty Ltd (resulting company).

As per the scheme of arrangement, each Raymond Ltd shareholder will receive one share of Raymond Realty for every one share held in Raymond Ltd.

That apart, the shares issued by Raymond Realty Ltd would be listed separately on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

IDFC First Bank: IDFC First Bank, on Thursday, said it has raised Rs 3,200 crore by selling more than 396.8 million shares for Rs 80.63 per scrip to six insurance companies, including LIC, HDFC Life, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and SBI General Insurance Company.

RBL Bank: RBL Bank's total deposits in the June quarter increased 18 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.01 trillion. Advances, too, registered a growth of 18 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 88,455 crore. Within this, retail advances grew 31 per cent Y-o-Y, and wholesale advances grew 2 per cent on year.

CASA deposits were up 3 per cent to Rs 32,996 crore with CASA ratio at 32.6 per cent vs 37.3 per cent Y-o-Y and 35.2 per cent Q-o-Q.

Nazara Technologies: The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary named 'Nazara US Inc' in the State of Delaware, United States of America.

VST Industries: Radhakishan Damani has increased his stake to 3.47 per cent in the company, at the end of the June quarter, from 1.95 per cent at the end of the March quarter of FY24.

BGR Energy: The Board has approved issuance of equity shares of the company, by way of rights issue, to raise Rs 1,000 crore.

Krsnaa Diagnostics: The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre has awarded the tender to the company for providing Tele Reporting Services for Radiology at the BARC Hospital, Mumbai. 

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 8:06 AM IST

