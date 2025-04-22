Ericsson Antenna System expands local manufacturing footprint in India

Ericsson Antenna System (EAS) plans to localise 100 per cent of its passive antenna production for the Indian market by June, the telecom gear-maker said on Tuesday. The move will be executed in collaboration with VVDN Technologies.

Beyond meeting domestic needs, a significant number of antennas manufactured in India will be exported, establishing the country as a strategic hub within Ericsson’s global supply chain, the Stockholm-based company said.

Antennas transmit and receive electromagnetic radio waves among communication devices, and are a crucial component in the telecom equipment value chain.

Beyond towers and rooftops, antennas are often installed or even hidden in street furniture like poles and signs to create cellular networks that enable mobile communication, data transfer, and internet access since the rollout of 5G in India.

“At Ericsson, antennas are critical, serving as the entry point to enhanced network performance and innovation. Expanding in India strengthens our ability to deliver cutting-edge technology at speed, closer to where our customers are building next-generation networks,” Mikael Eriksson, head of EAS, said in a statement. Ericsson has partnerships with all three private telecom operators — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) — to supply commercial 5G equipment. The company has been in India for more than 120 years, starting in 1903 with the delivery of manual switches to the Indian government. In 1994, Ericsson became the first telecom company to manufacture in India.