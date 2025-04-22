Hyundai teams up with IndianOil to test hydrogen fuel cell in India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Tuesday said it has partnered with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd to explore viability for mass-use of Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in India.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation, under which it has handed over one Hyundai NEXO Hydrogen FCEV to IndianOil for conducting real-world tests on Indian roads, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

During the two-year trial period, HMIL and IndianOil will evaluate longevity and operational reliability over an estimated distance of 40,000 km, it added.

A Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) assessment, including periodic maintenance, will also be conducted to provide critical insights into the long-term economic and environmental benefits of adopting hydrogen-powered vehicles for the Indian market, the company said.

HMIL Managing Director Unsoo Kim said through the partnership with Indian Oil Corporation, the company aims to combine world-class Hydrogen fuel cell technology with Indian expertise.

"Together, we seek to unlock the potential of Green Hydrogen as a transformative energy source making it accessible, affordable, and sustainable. We are confident this collaboration will serve as a critical step in demonstrating the potential of hydrogen as an alternate sustainable fuel source in the times to come," he added.

Also Read

IndianOil Director (R&D) and Board Member Alok Sharma said, "We believe Hydrogen fuel is a vital component of India's clean energy roadmap, and fuel cell technology holds immense potential in significantly aiding net carbon neutrality.

He further said, "This collaboration with Hyundai Motor India will enable us to conduct in-depth studies in fuel cell technology and advance efforts towards realising a greener mobility ecosystem." HMIL said as part of its holistic Hydrogen mobility goals, it is also executing a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) for developing a 'Hydrogen Innovation Centre' providing a platform for startups and OEMs to test their components and quality.