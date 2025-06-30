Home / Companies / News / Ericsson launches first India-built antenna, targets global markets

Sweden's Ericsson partners VVDN to manufacture passive antennas in India, with global shipments of its first locally made model beginning in July

Ericsson
Ericsson’s advanced passive antennas are at the forefront of next-generation 5G infrastructure. (Photo: PTI)
Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 7:00 PM IST
Telecom equipment manufacturer Ericsson on Monday unveiled its first antenna model manufactured in India, aimed for both local and global markets.
 
Unveiled at an event attended by Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ericsson said international shipments of the new antenna are ready to start in July.
 
“India is rapidly emerging as a global hub for high-tech manufacturing and innovation. Ericsson’s investment in local production and engineering not only strengthens India’s telecom infrastructure, but also contributes to building a resilient, future-ready ecosystem. Ericsson’s advanced ‘Made in India’ antennas will cater to both domestic and global demand,” said Nitin Bansal, managing director at Ericsson India.
 
The Swedish telecom gear major has tied up with Indian IT and telecom gear maker VVDN Technologies to produce the antennas at its plant in Haryana's Manesar. 
 
The company's passive antenna manufacturing process in India includes local sourcing, production, and engineering. Ericsson established component and antenna manufacturing in India a year back.
 
Antennas transmit and receive electromagnetic waves, effectively acting as a bridge between electrical signals and wireless communication. They are expected to play a central role in enabling sub-terahertz and centimetre wave spectrum in the 6G ecosystem
 
“This is a long-term investment in capability, talent, and technology. Our advanced passive antennas play a vital role in the evolution of 5G networks globally, and with our growing local presence, we can deliver future-ready solutions that meet the changing needs of our customers,” Mikael Eriksson, head of Ericsson Antenna System, Ericsson said. Ericsson began manufacturing in India in 1994.
 
Ericsson’s advanced passive antennas are at the forefront of next generation 5G infrastructure. As network requirements continually evolve to meet the needs of communications service providers, antennas are critical in helping them realise the full potential of their network, ensuring high performance, energy efficiency, and the best total cost of ownership.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

