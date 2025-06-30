Ericsson launches first India-built antenna, targets global markets

Telecom equipment manufacturer Ericsson on Monday unveiled its first antenna model manufactured in India, aimed for both local and global markets.

Unveiled at an event attended by Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ericsson said international shipments of the new antenna are ready to start in July.

“India is rapidly emerging as a global hub for high-tech manufacturing and innovation. Ericsson’s investment in local production and engineering not only strengthens India’s telecom infrastructure, but also contributes to building a resilient, future-ready ecosystem. Ericsson’s advanced ‘Made in India’ antennas will cater to both domestic and global demand,” said Nitin Bansal, managing director at Ericsson India.

The Swedish telecom gear major has tied up with Indian IT and telecom gear maker VVDN Technologies to produce the antennas at its plant in Haryana's Manesar. The company's passive antenna manufacturing process in India includes local sourcing, production, and engineering. Ericsson established component and antenna manufacturing in India a year back. Antennas transmit and receive electromagnetic waves, effectively acting as a bridge between electrical signals and wireless communication. They are expected to play a central role in enabling sub-terahertz and centimetre wave spectrum in the 6G ecosystem