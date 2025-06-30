SKF India plans to invest up to ₹1,460 cr by 2030 to boost manufacturing

Bearings maker SKF India plans to invest up to ₹1,460 crore by 2030 to enhance its manufacturing capabilities across key facilities in both industrial and automotive segments, according to an investor presentation by the company.
The company has lined up capital expenditure of about ₹1,210 crore to ₹1,460 crore by 2030, to increase manufacturing capacities at its facilities in Haridwar, Pune, and Bangalore.
Under the plan, SKF India is looking to invest a total of ₹800 crore to ₹950 crore towards its industrial business over the next five years, on channel expansion to meet the growing demand in India and construction of a new plant in Pune by 2028, as per the presentation.
The investment on channel expansion will be around ₹350 crore to ₹450 crore between 2025 to 2030, while on the new plant it will be around ₹450 crore to ₹500 crore.
For its automotive business, SKF India said it has lined up ₹410 crore to ₹510 crore by 2030, which will include capacity increases at its key manufacturing plants in Haridwar, Pune, and Bangalore.
These investments will focus on bearings for two-wheelers, electric vehicle (EV) powertrains, and wheel-end bearings for both passenger and commercial vehicles.
Haridwar facility will witness investment ranging from ₹100 crore to ₹150 crore for a 50 per cent capacity increase to cater to the growing demand for EV powertrain bearings, with completion targeted for 2029, the company noted.
SKF India further said, it plans to increase its Pune plant capacity by 30 per cent to manufacture unitised wheel-end bearings for both internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV applications, with an investment of ₹300 crore to ₹350 crore and completion scheduled for 2030.
At the Bangalore facility, the company said it plans to hike capacity by 10 per cent, focusing on two-wheeler and EV powertrain-specific bearings, with an estimated investment of ₹10 crore and completion expected by 2026.
On the demerger of the two businesses, the company said it is expected to proceed with key milestones across CY25 with listing and trading expected in Q4 of CY25.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app