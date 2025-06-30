Home / Companies / News / Vodafone Idea expands 5G coverage to 23 more cities across India

Vodafone Idea expands 5G coverage to 23 more cities across India

Vi has already launched 5G service in five cities -- Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Patna

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob
Vi has acquired 5G spectrum in 17 out of 22 telecom circles. | Representational
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 6:00 PM IST
Debt-ridden telecom firm Vodafone Idea has expanded 5G coverage to 23 more cities, including states capitals Jaipur, Kolkata, and Lucknow, the company said on Monday.

Vi has already launched 5G service in five cities -- Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Patna.

"Vi... announced the next phase of its 5G rollout, with network deployment now underway in 23 cities. These include Ahmedabad, Agra, Aurangabad, Kozhikode, Cochin, Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Malappuram, Meerut, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Rajkot, Sonepat, Surat, Siliguri, Trivandrum, Vadodara and Vizag," the company said.

Vi has acquired 5G spectrum in 17 out of 22 telecom circles.

"Users with 5G-enabled devices in the newly announced cities will be able to access Vi 5G services as the services go live. As an introductory offer, Vi is providing unlimited 5G data on plans starting from Rs 299," Vi said.

The company said it has deployed 4G on the 900 MHz band across approximately 65,000 sites and improved coverage and indoor connectivity.

"Additionally, Vi has added over 56,000 sites on the 1800 MHz/2100 MHz/TDD bands (4G spectrum frequencies) resulting in a 35 per cent boost in 4G data capacity and a 26 per cent increase in 4G speeds," the company said.

The company said it is planning to add 1 lakh new towers in the next six months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Vodafone IdeaPatnaMumbaiDelhi-NCRBengaluru

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

