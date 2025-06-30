Vodafone Idea expands 5G coverage to 23 more cities across India

Debt-ridden telecom firm Vodafone Idea has expanded 5G coverage to 23 more cities, including states capitals Jaipur, Kolkata, and Lucknow, the company said on Monday.

Vi has already launched 5G service in five cities -- Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Patna.

"Vi... announced the next phase of its 5G rollout, with network deployment now underway in 23 cities. These include Ahmedabad, Agra, Aurangabad, Kozhikode, Cochin, Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Malappuram, Meerut, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Rajkot, Sonepat, Surat, Siliguri, Trivandrum, Vadodara and Vizag," the company said.

Vi has acquired 5G spectrum in 17 out of 22 telecom circles.

"Users with 5G-enabled devices in the newly announced cities will be able to access Vi 5G services as the services go live. As an introductory offer, Vi is providing unlimited 5G data on plans starting from Rs 299," Vi said.