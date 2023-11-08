Home / Companies / News / Eris to buy derma, nephro units of Biocon Biologics for Rs 366 cr

Eris to buy derma, nephro units of Biocon Biologics for Rs 366 cr

The agreement is for more than 20 brands that earned Rs 90 crore as revenue in FY23 and have a run rate of around Rs 100 crore

Sohini Das Mumbai
Eris Lifesciences

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 5:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Eris Lifesciences, a formulations company focused on the Indian market, has signed an agreement to acquire the nephrology and dermatology business units from Biocon Biologics for Rs 366 crore.

The agreement is for more than 20 brands that earned Rs 90 crore as revenue in FY23 and have a run rate of around Rs 100 crore. Eris, which is based in Ahmedabad, said in a statement on Wednesday that the deal is inclusive of working capital. The acquisition marks Eris’ entry into nephrology. Biocon Biologics is divesting its non-core assets to focus on its key therapy areas, diabetes, oncology and immunology.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“The key leadership and entire field force of this business, consisting of over 120 personnel, are expected to move to Eris post deal,” it said. Eris has entered new therapy areas through acquisitions earlier.

Eris entered the therapy segment of neuropsychiatry in 2017 by acquiring Strides Shasun’s domestic business. It entered dermatology in 2022 by acquiring Oaknet Healthcare, followed by brand portfolios from Glenmark and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) in early 2023.

This is a strategic addition to Eris’ flagship cardio-metabolic business and post deal Eris will offer end-to-end care to patients starting with Diabetes and Hypertension and all through to Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), the company said.

The new deal catapults Eris into the second largest player in psoriasis (dermatology) with an 11 percent market share.

“Dermatology is all set to become Eris’ third largest therapy soon, after diabetes and cardiovascular. With dominant market positions in three of the Top 5 chronic therapies, Eris is well-positioned to deliver market leading growth in the years to come,” the company said.

“We have successfully demonstrated our ability to turn around and create value in acquired businesses. The acquisition of Biocon Biologics’ nephrology- and dermatology-branded formulations businesses in India are in line with our strategic goals as well as our capital allocation framework,” said Amit Bakshi, chairman and managing director of Eris Lifesciences.

“We are very happy to welcome domain experts in nephrology and dermatology from Biocon. I look forward to all of us working together to build a large franchise that will deliver immense value to patients. I am confident that this acquisition will deliver value to shareholders in line with the deals we have done in FY23 and prior,” he said.

Shreehas Tambe, chief executive officer and Managing Director, Biocon Biologics, said: “This divestiture of non-core assets allows Biocon Biologics to unlock value within our branded formulations portfolio in India and sharpen focus on our core therapy areas like Diabetes, Oncology and Immunology.”

Biocon Biologics is committed to the successful transition of employees of these business units, product brands, and customers to ensure continuity, he said.

Also Read

Zydus Lifesciences receives final USFDA approval for varenicline tablets

Zydus Lifesciences appoints Punit Patel as president & CEO of Americas

Sensex ends 232 pts up, Nifty50 near 19,600; Pharma, IT stocks upbeat

Asia Healthcare Holdings acquires majority stake in AINU, invests 600 cr

Infosys inks $454 mn deal with Danske Bank; to acquire its India IT centre

General Motors' autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars for software update

Indian insurers to lead bids for Reliance's mega bond issue: Experts

Aim to digitise 65,000 cooperative societies by March 2024: Nabard Chairman

DLF to buy residual stakes in entities owning land in Gurugram for Rs 40 cr

Dabur India looking for acquisitions with Rs 7,000 cr cash reserve: CEO

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Eris LifesciencesPE dealsBiocon stocksdermatology

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh polls

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double ton

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructions

Odd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: Experts

Why is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns

Next Story