ESG metrics of IT services companies turning crucial in winning deals

“Sustainability is becoming an important part of the client’s evaluation. There is a tremendous focus across the world towards sustainability, and it is becoming one of the top five business priorities. Organisations cannot become sustainable in isolation unless they have a complete ecosystem, including their partners, who are also sustainable. It is also becoming increasingly relevant for end-users,” says D.D. Mishra, senior director analyst, Gartner.

For IT services companies, ESG (Environmental, social, and corporate governance) metrics are becoming a crucial component in winning deals as clients are considering sustainability a top priority and are keen to work with partners who are on the same page.