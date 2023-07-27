Home / Companies / News / EU opens antitrust investigation on Microsoft over Office, Teams bundling

AP Brussels
The investigation stems from a complaint filed in 2020 by Slack Technologies, which makes popular workplace messaging software. (Photo: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
The European Union announced Thursday that it opened a formal antitrust investigation targeting Microsoft into the software company's Teams messaging and videoconferencing app over concerns that its bundling with its Office productivity sofware suite gives it an unfair edge over competitors.

The European Commission, the 27-nation bloc's top competition enforcer, said that it would carry out its in-depth investigation as a matter of priority.

The investigation stems from a complaint filed in 2020 by Slack Technologies, which makes popular workplace messaging software.

Slack, owned by business software maker Salesforce, alleged that Microsoft was abusing its market dominance to eliminate competition in violation of EU laws by illegally combining Teams with its Office productivity software suite. 

Topics :European UnionOfficeMicrosoft

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 4:39 PM IST

