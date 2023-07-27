Home / Companies / News / Top shareholders of drugmaker Cipla looking to sell stake: Report

Top shareholders of drugmaker Cipla looking to sell stake: Report

The company has hired an investment bank to advise on the deal, the report said

Reuters BENGALURU
Umang Vohra, MD & Global CEO, Cipla and Samina Hamied, Executive Vice-chairperson, Cipla | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 4:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Top shareholders of Indian drugmaker Cipla are in talks to sell a part of their stake in the company to private equity players including Blackstone and Baring Asia, Moneycontrol reported on Thursday.

The company is not aware of any event that requires disclosure under listing regulations, Cipla said in a exchange statement.

The drugmaker's shareholders are looking to sell a part of their total 33.47% stake in the firm to strategic investors who can oversee a revamp, help enhance capital allocation and improve operational efficiency, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The company has hired an investment bank to advise on the deal, the report said.

Cipla, Blackstone and Baring Asia did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Shares of Cipla rose as much as 14%, hitting a record high of 1,219 rupees, after the report was published.

On Wednesday, the Cetirizine anti-allergic drugmaker posted a 45% growth in profit, beating expectations, on the back of strong sales.

 

(Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Also Read

Intangles Lab raises $10 million in funds from Baring Private Equity

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Analysts turn cautious on Cipla as US FDA action delays key US launches

Cipla Q1 preview: India biz may push profit over 50% QoQ; US sales to drag

Baring Private Equity Asia sells 10% stake in Coforge through a block deal

ArcelorMittal reports over 50% fall in net income in April-June quarter

SAT agrees to modify directions in fund diversion case involving Zee

McDonald's India franchisee Westlife's profit misses as costs mount

Renault Nissan Automotive crosses 2.5 mn production mark at Chennai plant

Corporate funding in energy storage halves to $7 bn in Jan-Jun: Report

Topics :CiplaStake saleBlackstone

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story