McDonald's India franchisee Westlife's profit misses as costs mount

The franchisee for the US fast-food chain said consolidated net profit after tax rose to 288.3 million rupees ($3.52 million) for the quarter through June from Rs 23.58 crore a year earlier

Reuters BENGALURU/CHENNAI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 3:03 PM IST
Westlife Foodworld reported a smaller-than-expected rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday as higher expenses took the shine off increased sales at the operator of McDonald's restaurants in West and South India.

Analysts on average were expecting the profit to be Rs 32.1 crore, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

India is reeling under rising prices of essentials including tomatoes and cheese, prompting restaurants to introduce new strategies to protect margins and keep sales coming in from consumers looking to cut back spending.

McDonald's in June launched discounted meals comprising a McChicken or McVeggie burger, medium Coke as well as fries at Rs 179, with hefty marketing spends, Westlife Executive Director Akshay Jatia told Reuters last month.

Same-store sales for the quarter increased 7% from a year earlier, but that was not enough to make up for the 14% increase in expenses, with higher prices of packaging material and food products inflating costs.

Shares of Westlife, which rose 25% from April to June, climbed 5% as the restaurant operator declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.45 per equity share.

Total revenue from operations for the quarter also rose 14% to Rs 615 crore, driven by an 18% increase in on-premise sales, which includes dine-in and takeaway and the addition of four new stores.

Westlife plans to add 40-45 new stores in the year ending March 2024.

Earlier this week, rival Jubilant FoodWorks, which runs Domino's Pizza restaurants in India, posted a 74% slump in quarterly profit due to higher raw material costs and investments to open more stores.

 

 

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 3:03 PM IST

