Home / Companies / News / Bharti Space to invest $36 million in French satellite major Eutelsat

Bharti Space to invest $36 million in French satellite major Eutelsat

Eutelsat to raise €1.35 billion via capital increase and rights issue to expand LEO satellite capacity and repay debt; Bharti Space to invest €31.4 million

Indo-US NISAR satellite
In 2023, Bharti Enterprises-backed satellite communications company OneWeb had merged with Eutelsat to become the second-largest satellite operator globally, with 669 satellites in orbit. (Representative Image)
Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 8:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As part of a plan to refinance debt and expand its upcoming constellation of satellites, French satellite major Eutelsat Communications will raise €1.35 billion, or $1.55 billion, through a reserved capital increase and a rights issue, the company announced on Friday. Bharti Enterprises’ space venture, Bharti Space Ltd, will invest €31.4 million, or $36 million, in the capital raise.
 
In 2023, Bharti Enterprises-backed satellite communications company OneWeb had merged with Eutelsat to become the second-largest satellite operator globally, with 669 satellites in orbit.
 
The reserved capital increase, valued at €716 million, will see new shares issued at €4 each — a 32 per cent premium over the recent 30-day volume-weighted average price, said Eutelsat, which is a key rival of Elon Musk's Starlink. The Agence des Participations de l'État (APE), or State Participations Agency, responsible for managing the French state's shareholdings in companies of strategic importance, will subscribe €526.4 million of this. Shipping giant CMA CGM and Le Fonds Stratégique de Participations (FSP), an investment fund owned by seven France-based insurance firms, will also invest €100.4 million and €57.8 million respectively. A separate rights issue of €634 million will also be subscribed by these investors. 
 
Apart from supporting a dedicated debt refinancing plan, this capital increase will reinforce the company’s financial flexibility by accelerating deleveraging and supporting investment in its existing Low Earth Orbit (LEO) capabilities and the future IRIS² constellation.
 
"By strengthening the capital of Eutelsat, the only European player in low-orbit constellations, France is ensuring its strategic independence and preparing that of Europe," French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted on Friday. Positioned as the only European operator with a fully operational Geostationary Orbit (GEO)–Low Earth Orbit (LEO) network, Eutelsat plays a pivotal role in military and secure communications. A 10-year, €1 billion contract with France’s Ministry of Armed Forces further cements its role in the nation’s defence and space communication strategy.
 
The global satellite connectivity market is expected to grow by 12 per cent per annum between 2025 and 2029. The global LEO B2B connectivity market is currently valued at over $2.1 billion and is expected to grow at a 28 per cent compounded annual growth rate through 2029, multiplying its current size fivefold over the next eight years — offering significant short to long-term growth potential.
 
“I am delighted that under the leadership of President Macron, the French state has decided to back Eutelsat as the European space champion and increased its shareholding by injecting a sizable investment into the company. We are also thrilled to welcome the French armed forces ministry, DGA's partnership with Eutelsat in a long-term €1 billion contract to reserve capacity on Eutelsat’s Low Earth Orbit OneWeb constellation for its mission-critical needs,” said Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman, Bharti Enterprises, and co-chairman, Eutelsat Group. 
 
Eutelsat forecasts revenue growth to reach between €1.5–1.7 billion by FY 2028–29, fuelled by strong LEO momentum. The company also expects a minimum EBITDA margin of 60 per cent by that period, supported by operational leverage. For FY 2025–26, revenues are expected to align with the previous year, while LEO revenues are projected to grow by 50 per cent year-on-year. Gross capital expenditure for FY 2025–26 is estimated at €1.0–1.1 billion, primarily directed towards LEO expansion, including procurement of new satellites and preparation for the IRIS² constellation deployment from FY 2027–28 onward.
 
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has already granted OneWeb, Reliance Jio's satellite arm Jio Space Limited, and Starlink the necessary licences to offer satellite-based broadband services in India.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HAL outbids Adani-backed firm to bag transfer of tech of SSLV from Isro

Accenture sees strong Q3 with $17.7 billion revenue, ups FY25 guidance

Samvardhana Motherson Int to raise ₹2,500 cr via NCD for capex, acquisition

DHFL case: Expeditiously decide Kapil Wadhawan bail plea, SC tells Delhi HC

Delhivery launches intracity delivery service to take on Uber, Rapido

Topics :SatelliteDigital communicationsspace technology

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story