Accenture sees strong Q3 with $17.7 billion revenue, ups FY25 guidance

Accenture delivered a robust performance in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, with revenue rising 8 per cent year-on-year to $17.7 billion—surpassing Wall Street expectations of $17.3 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) increased 15 per cent to $3.49, while operating margin improved to 16.8 per cent, reflecting strong execution across the business.

Gen AI drives momentum despite bookings decline

New bookings for the quarter totalled $19.7 billion, marking a 6 per cent decline in US dollar terms. Consulting contributed $9.08 billion, while managed services accounted for $10.62 billion. Notably, generative AI-related bookings reached $1.5 billion, indicating growing enterprise demand in emerging technologies.

Despite the overall dip in bookings, Accenture recorded 30 clients with quarterly bookings exceeding $100 million, reflecting the strength of its client relationships.

“I am very pleased with our third quarter fiscal 2025 results, including our 30 clients with quarterly bookings greater than $100 million, broad-based growth and continued expansion of our leadership in Gen AI,” said Chair and CEO Julie Sweet.