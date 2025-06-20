Delhivery launches intracity delivery service to take on Uber, Rapido

Delhivery, India’s largest integrated logistics provider, has entered the short-haul parcel delivery segment with the launch of its on-demand intracity shipping service. Branded as Delhivery Direct, the service is currently operational in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The move brings Delhivery into direct competition with players such as Uber, Rapido and Porter in the fast-growing market for same-city deliveries.

Delhivery Direct allows customers to schedule local deliveries through its mobile app, with pickup promised within 15 minutes of booking. The service handles both small parcels and larger consignments using two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers. It was earlier piloted in Ahmedabad before being officially rolled out in Delhi and Bengaluru.

Describing the launch as a natural extension of the company’s logistics network, Sahil Barua, managing director and CEO, said, “We are now fully live with Delhivery Direct across NCR and Bengaluru—two of the largest markets for on-demand intracity service in India—and will rapidly expand to key metros.” ALSO READ: CCI clears Delhivery's ₹1,400 crore acquisition of Ecom Express stake The company is aiming to tap into the growing same-day delivery market, driven by the rise of quick-commerce platforms delivering groceries, gadgets and other essentials in under 10 minutes. This also marks a strategic shift for the logistics firm, as third-party players such as Delhivery diversify their services in response to intensifying competition in long-haul freight. E-commerce majors like Amazon and Flipkart have increasingly turned to their in-house logistics arms.