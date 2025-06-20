Samvardhana Motherson Int to raise ₹2,500 cr via NCD for capex, acquisition

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL), an automotive industry player, is planning to raise up to ₹2,500 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) for financing capital expenditure, acquisition-related requirements and refinancing existing debt.

The company has lined up investment of about ₹6,000 crore in FY26 for capital expenditure through 14 greenfield facilities. It had incurred capex of ₹4,560 crore in FY25 and ₹4,130 crore in FY24.

India Ratings has assigned an ‘AAA’ rating to the proposed NCDs and affirmed ratings for existing debt instruments. The ratings reflect stable operating performance despite multiple acquisitions, a strong credit profile and robust liquidity, the rating agency said in a statement.

The consolidated net adjusted leverage reduced to 0.9x in FY25 from 1.4x in FY24 and 1.5x in FY23. The leverage declined mainly on account of improved operating cash flow generation, supported by higher EBITDA levels of ₹10,550 crore in FY25, ₹9,290 crore in FY24 and ₹6,290 crore in FY23. The reduction in leverage came despite completing several acquisitions and undertaking heavy capital expenditure. The company had raised ₹6,440 crore in September 2024 via a qualified institutional placement (QIP), whose proceeds were used to reduce debt. The rating agency said it expected the net adjusted leverage to remain below 2.0x in FY26, led by improved EBITDA levels, on account of higher contribution from margin-accretive acquisitions.

As of March 2025, the consolidated reported gross adjusted debt decreased to ₹15,730 crore from ₹19,920 crore in FY24. India Ratings expects the net adjusted leverage to remain below 2.0x in FY26, supported by stronger EBITDA performance and margin-led growth. SAMIL is investing particularly in emerging markets and the non-automotive segment, while also incurring maintenance capex across geographies. About nine of the 14 greenfield projects are expected to come on stream during FY26. The company’s revenue expanded at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19 per cent over FY21–FY25, driven by both organic and inorganic growth, with SAMIL being a key beneficiary of rising premiumisation trends across segments.