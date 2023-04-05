Home / Companies / News / EV maker e-Sprinto to roll out 4 new high-speed scooters this year

EV maker e-Sprinto to roll out 4 new high-speed scooters this year

The startup currently has a streamlined product portfolio in the low-speed category, consisting of e-Sprinto and e-Sprinto BB models of electric scooter

Mumbai
EV maker e-Sprinto to roll out 4 new high-speed scooters this year

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Electric two-wheeler maker e-Sprinto on Wednesday said it is looking to roll out four new high-speed scooters this year.

Among the four new e-scooters, including Sprinto HS, one will cater to the B2B sector while the remaining three will be for B2C segment, the company said in a statement.

The startup currently has a streamlined product portfolio in the low-speed category, consisting of e-Sprinto and e-Sprinto BB models of electric scooter.

The company said its forthcoming range of scooters will cater to both the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) segments, offering a diverse range of features and capabilities.

"We are delighted to reveal our highly anticipated range of high-speed scooters that we are confident will establish a new industry benchmark. We firmly believe that our new line of scooters will deliver an exceptional riding experience, exceeding our customers' expectations," Atul Gupta, Co-founder and Director of e-Sprinto, said.

Topics :ScootersElectric Vehiclestwo wheeler sales

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 7:58 PM IST

Also Read

Rail Budget FY24: Focus on incomplete projects, big push for Make in India

HC allows felling of 20,000 trees for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

India jumps forty spots to 71st in mean mobile download speed: Report

More than 98% land acquired for bullet train project in Maharashtra: Govt

J&K sees highest net increase of 772K voters in final electoral roll

Hero MotoCorp offers VRS for its staff, targets leaner organisation

Hindalco: Adjusting to the new environment; metal volumes may stagnate

Avalon Technologies' IPO gets subscribed 9% on second day of offer

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India shuffles top management ahead of EV foray

Reliance Retail enters into beauty retailing space with launch of Tira

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story