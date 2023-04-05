Home / Companies / News / Avalon Technologies' IPO gets subscribed 9% on second day of offer

Avalon Technologies' IPO gets subscribed 9% on second day of offer

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of aggregating Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 545 crore by promoters and existing shareholders

New Delhi
Avalon Technologies' IPO gets subscribed 9% on second day of offer

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 9:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Avalon Technologies' initial share sale received a lukewarm response from investors, with the offer getting subscribed 9 per cent on the second day of subscription on Wednesday.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) received bids for 10.77 lakh equity shares against 1.14 crore shares on offer, according to the data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The three-day issue, which will close on Thursday, has received 45 per cent subscription from Retail Individual Investors (RIIs).

The quota for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) was subscribed 5 per cent while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota remained unsubscribed on the second day.

On Friday, Avalon Technologies said that it has raised a little over Rs 389 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of aggregating Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 545 crore by promoters and existing shareholders.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 415-436 per share.

Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards debt payment, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Founded in 1999, Avalon is an end-to-end electronic manufacturing service solutions provider. It has 12 manufacturing units located across the US and India.

JM Financial, DAM Capital Advisors, IIFL Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the merchant bankers for the IPO.

Shares of the company are to be listed on the BSE and NSE on April 18.

Topics :IPOShare price

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

Also Read

Avalon Tech, largest IPO so far this calendar year, subscribed 8% on day-2

Avalon Technologies IPO opens next week: Check GMP, other details here

Tracxn Technologies IPO: High attrition, losses keep analysts apprehensive

IPO of Avalon Technologies subscribed 3% on first day of issue

KFin Technologies IPO subscribed 0.5 times on first day of the issue

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India shuffles top management ahead of EV foray

Reliance Retail enters into beauty retailing space with launch of Tira

NODWIN Gaming's Singapore subsidiary acquires 51% stake in Branded

Hyundai Motor to introduce all-new sports utility vehicle in Indian market

Apple's retail store to boost ecosystem experience for users: Experts

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story