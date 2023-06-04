EV startups set to spawn India's next unicorns amid climate tech push

In line with the country's goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2070, Indian startups in the area of climate technology, especially electric vehicle (EV), have managed to corner a hefty chunk of investments despite an ongoing funding slowdown in the startup world. Given the continued governmental backing and deepening infrastructure, as the ecosystem matures, industry watchers and investors expect EV start-ups to give birth to India’s next unicorns.
At present, there are 970 homegrown EV startups operational in the country. Only one of these has unicorn status. Ola Electric crossed the $1 billion valuation threshold in July 2019, two years after it was founded.
EV start-ups, as many as 18 of which are in the soonicorn club, have emerged as potential contenders to join the unicorn ranks. These include companies like Ather Energy, Zypp Electric, Blusmart, Yulu, Log9 Materials, Altigreen
, and Hero Electric, among others.
Soonicorns are funded start-ups that have the potential to be become unicorns, i.e., soon-to-be-unicorns.
Several industry experts and VCs that Business Standard spoke to believe that the growth that the industry is witnessing and the fund infusion, has all the potential to see the next unicorn coming from this sector.
“Electric mobility is going to give rise to five or six unicorns over the next two or three years,” says Anup Jain, managing partner, Orios Venture Partners, an early-stage VC firm. “The sector is growing at double and triple digit CAGRs, in the realms of passenger vehicles, public shared mobility and commercial logistics space.”
EV start-ups have cumulatively raised around $3.4 billion since 2021, according to data from Tracxn – a market intelligence platform.
So far this year, these companies have raised $738.6 million. This was raised across 24 deals – two of which were valued at over $100 million, outperforming many other sectors amid the current funding slowdown. Calendar year 2022 saw investments worth $1.89 billion across 122 deals, up almost 60 per cent from $771.1 million raised from 112 deals in the previous year.
“The first phase of green tech was focussed on solar and now, clearly, EVs are a strong tail wind,” says Swapna Gupta, Partner, Avaana Capital – a climate tech-focused VC firm, who likens the current EV environment in India to the Gold Rush.
“We have already seen large OEM play as well as incumbents launching their own variants in the market. EVs present a massive opportunity for across-the-board innovation,” she says.
This affinity for investments has been a result of several factors. “Firstly, the urgent need to combat climate change has put a spotlight on sustainable mobility solutions,” explains Vinay Bansal, co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures – an angel investment platform.
“Secondly, the global shift towards clean energy and the electrification of transportation has created a conducive environment for EV adoption. Moreover, advancements in battery technology, charging infrastructure, and supportive government policies have further bolstered investor interest in the EV sector,” he adds.
While a longer gestation period can pose funding challenges, the increasing investor interest and the potential for future returns suggest that funding will continue to flow into the sector.
Nevertheless, funding is not the only avenue where EV start-ups have an upper hand.
“It is difficult for industry leaders who have large Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) products to cannibalise their own business with EV products. Start-ups, who develop platforms that are EV native, will have advantages over ICE players who are shifting their ICE platforms to EV,” says PR Srinivasan, Founder and Managing Partner, Xponentia Capital Partners – a mid-market PE/VC firm.
Start-up entrepreneurs, he says, also have an edge in innovative areas like chips and software.
Climate tech start-ups, including EV makers, are, however, known to have longer gestation periods due to high capex and infrastructure demands, which can impact commercial returns. Regardless, the EV realm has been largely immune to funding pangs.
Although operating costs of EVs are much lower than ICE vehicles, upfront costs remain much higher. To offset this, the government introduced the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme in 2019 to provide incentives and subsidies to EV makers, a turning point for the EV sector.
The Centre, however, last month, announced a subsidy cut under the FAME II scheme for two-wheelers. Consequently, companies like Ola and Ather, among others, hiked their two-wheeler prices. Nonetheless, this is not expected to affect long-term growth in the sector.
India’s two-wheeler market presents a significant opportunity for EV adoption. Two-wheelers, which have shorter charging times than four-wheelers, stand to drive considerable growth in the sector going forward.
“While the subsidy cut may temporarily slow down sales, it also incentivises EV manufacturers to focus on cost reduction and innovation to drive long-term growth,” says Bansal.
Despite the progress, EV adoption in India faces certain barriers. Limited charging infrastructure, high battery production and costs, range anxiety, and consumer scepticism remain key challenges. Additionally, experts say that addressing issues related to grid capacity, power stability, and standardisation will be crucial for the widespread adoption of EVs.
| Source: Tracxn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total Funding Raised by EV Start-ups - YoY Change ($mn)
| Year
| Funding Amount
| No. of Rounds
|
|
| 2021
| 771.1
| 112
|
|
|
| 2022
| 1890
| 122
|
|
|
| 2023 YTD
| 738.6
| 24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|