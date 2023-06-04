EV startups set to spawn India's next unicorns amid climate tech push

At present, there are 970 homegrown EV startups operational in the country. Only one of these has unicorn status. Ola Electric crossed the $1 billion valuation threshold in July 2019, two years after it was founded.

In line with the country's goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2070, Indian startups in the area of climate technology, especially electric vehicle (EV), have managed to corner a hefty chunk of investments despite an ongoing funding slowdown in the startup world. Given the continued governmental backing and deepening infrastructure, as the ecosystem matures, industry watchers and investors expect EV start-ups to give birth to India’s next unicorns.