Home / Companies / News / Exide Industries expects to regain pre-covid EBITDA margin in 1-2 years

Exide Industries expects to regain pre-covid EBITDA margin in 1-2 years

Speaking about the company's Rs 6,000 crore 12GW lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant near Bangalore, Chakraborty said it is progressing well

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Exide Industries

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 8:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Storage battery major Exide Industries Ltd on Tuesday said it expects to regain its pre-covid EBITDA margin of 13-14 per cent in the next one to two years.

The company's current EBITDA margin is 10.6 per cent, as input costs have remained erratic.

"We are seeing a revamp in demand after Covid and expecting both automotive and industrial verticals will do well. However, it will take another one to two years to get back to the pre-covid level of margin," Exide Industries MD and CEO Subir Chakraborty said.

Speaking about the company's Rs 6,000 crore 12GW lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant near Bangalore, Chakraborty said it is progressing well.

He said the company remains unperturbed about the emerging alternative technologies, given the growth of the storage battery market and that all technologies will be required.

Commercial production in the Bangalore plant will begin in 2024-25, attracting an estimated capex of Rs 4,000 crore.

Chakraborty said the company has received very lucrative incentives from the Karnataka government, which ranged between 18 and 20 per cent of the capex. However, the company could not qualify for the PLI scheme.

He also said that the anti-dumping by GCC countries on batteries will have a minor impact on the company. Currently, exports account for 8 per cent of total revenue and the company will explore newer markets to increase it to double digits in the near future.

Exide Industries has applied for regulatory approvals for the merger of its wholly-owned subsidiary Exide Energy Pvt Ltd (EEPL) with Exide Energy Solutions (EESL).

The merger is expected to be completed shortly, officials said.

EEPL has a 1.5GW fully automated lithium-ion battery packs and modules manufacturing plant at Prantij, Gujarat. EESL is the promoter of the lithium cell plant. The company aims to bring the lithium businesses under a single entity.

"We will continue to have the existing facility even after another module and pack facility in the new facility," Chakraborty said.

In the first quarter of the current financial year 2023-24, Exide's performance remained steady with sales growth of 4.2 per cent and EBITDA growth of 11.7 per cent.

"Our automation and cost optimisation initiatives are bearing fruit, thereby supporting enhanced levels of profitability. We will continue with innovations with new cutting-edge technology products," the executive said.

Also Read

Exide Q1FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 241 cr YoY; revenue up 4.2%

Exide posts Rs 181 crore Q4 net profit; revenue at Rs 3,677 crore

Debt-to-earnings ratio of steel makers to remain below 2 times: Crisil

Reliance's operating performance to remain resilient over 2 years: S&P

Adani eyes Rs 90,000 cr EBITDA in 2-3 yrs on the back of robust biz growth

Procedural delays likely in IDBI Bank stake sale; financial bids by Q3FY24

Ananya Birla's Svatantra MFI to acquire Chaitanya India Fin for Rs 1,479 cr

Birla Corp Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 3.6% to Rs 59.71 cr

Ananya Birla's Svatantra to acquire Navi Group's Chaitanya for Rs 1,479 cr

Airtel Payments Bank launches r-PVC-based eco-friendly debit card

Topics :Exide IndustriesEBITDABangaloreBattery makers

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%

Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

India's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: Farmers' body

Next Story