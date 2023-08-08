Home / Companies / News / Airtel Payments Bank launches r-PVC-based eco-friendly debit card

Producing these eco-friendly debit cards will also diminish petroleum consumption during manufacturing, cutting hydrocarbon usage by 43 per cent

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
Airtel Payments Bank is developing two cards under the classic variant; a personalised Classic card and an Insta Classic card. (Photo: Twitter)

On Tuesday, Airtel Payments Bank announced the launch of an eco-friendly debit card for its customers with savings bank accounts, underlining the company's 'commitment to sustainability and promoting eco-friendly practices within the financial sector.'

The company will manufacture these debit cards from r-PVC (recycled polyvinyl chloride) material, which it claims to be eco-friendly. Moreover, the payments bank stated that every batch of 50,000 cards produced would reduce carbon emissions by 350 kilograms, compared to conventional PVC cards in the market.

Producing these eco-friendly debit cards will also diminish petroleum consumption during manufacturing, cutting hydrocarbon usage by 43 per cent.

The company further asserts that this manufacturing approach will conserve 6.6 million litres of water for every batch of r-PVC produced.

"We are delighted to introduce our new eco-friendly debit cards, made using recycled PVC. Airtel Payments Bank believes in responsible consumption and production for a sustainable future. These cards demonstrate our support for sustainability and our commitment to offer a safe and convenient banking experience. Our goal is to provide India with accessible and inclusive banking, driving positive change in the financial industry, and offering our customers a seamless and secure payment experience," said Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, chief operating officer of Airtel Payments Bank.

Airtel Payments Bank is developing two cards under the classic variant; a personalised Classic card and an Insta Classic card. The former can be ordered through the Airtel Thanks app, while the latter will be available at select neighbourhood banking points by the end of the current quarter.

The company said: "The cards come with rewards including e-commerce benefits of up to Rs 10,000 and complimentary dining experiences under the 'One Dines Free' programme across major cities of India."

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 7:39 PM IST

