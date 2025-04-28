Experion Developers to invest over Rs 2K cr in new Gurugram housing project

Realty firm Experion Developers will invest more than Rs 2,000 crore to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram as part of its expansion plan, its CEO Nagaraju Routhu said.

The company will develop 540 apartments in the upcoming luxury housing project 'The Trillion', which is located in Sector 48, Gurugram.

"The total investment to develop this 5.5-acre project will be more than Rs 2,000 crore," Routhu told PTI.

He said the company will soon start construction work and the entire project will be completed in 5-7 years.

Routhu said the demand continues to be strong in the Gurugram market.

In the first phase, the company is offering around 180 apartments for sale in a price range of Rs 6-8 crore.

Experion Developers has delivered 9 projects in Delhi-NCR, Amritsar and Lucknow while two housing projects in Noida and Gurugram are under construction.

The company is a 100 per cent FDI-funded real estate developer and wholly-owned subsidiary of Experion Holdings PTE Ltd, Singapore.

Experion Developers is part of Singapore-based AT Capital Group, which has a presence in real estate, renewable energy, private & structured credit, and public markets across India, the GCC, Europe, and the US.

In India, the group also operates Juniper Green Energy and Experion Capital, an NBFC specialising in real estate and infrastructure financing.