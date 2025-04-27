Cipla open to expanding manufacturing footprint to strengthen US presence

Pharmaceutical company Cipla is open to expanding its manufacturing footprint in the US, a move that can relatively de-risk the company from potential disruptions arising from evolving tariff regimes, sources said.

The US already contributes a significant share, around a quarter, of Cipla’s total revenues.

Cipla gets USFDA nod to market generic version of cancer drug Abraxane A source close to the development said that the company is "actively scaling operations in the US," a key global market for generics, particularly in respiratory and oncology segments.

The company currently operates with four manufacturing facilities in Massachusetts and New York, which focus on manufacturing of inhalation products, packaging capabilities for sachets intended for oral therapy and tablets and capsules. Cipla believes complex generics and peptide-based drugs are the two areas where it can witness long-term strategic growth.

“With the possibility of increased tariffs on imports from India and other regions, having a stronger local presence becomes critical,” the source quoted above said, adding, “The US already contributes significantly to the revenues, and we expect this share to grow steadily over the next few years.” “Having local manufacturing is not just about tariffs or supply chain resilience — it’s also about being faster and more agile in responding to market needs,” the source said. The company aims to expand this further through both organic growth and potential acquisitions. “Cipla is looking at select partnerships and strategic assets that can enhance its capabilities in injectables, respiratory, and specialty drugs,” the source said.

Cipla did not respond to the queries sent on the matter. Recently at a conference, Cipla's Managing Director and Global CEO Umang Vohra had highlighted the evolving nature of pharmaceutical manufacturing, noting a shift towards distributed manufacturing, with companies establishing facilities across multiple geographies. He had also noted that strategic decisions should not be solely driven by current tariff structures, which are subject to change. A long-term perspective is necessary as by the time a manufacturing facility is established in the US, the existing tariffs may no longer be in effect, Vohra had said. Looking ahead, Cipla has a robust pipeline of products aimed at the US market. Key filings include generic versions of respiratory drugs Symbicort and Qvar, with anticipated launches within the next three years. The company is also advancing several peptide and complex generic assets, indicating a focus on differentiated and high-value products. In FY24 alone, Cipla dispensed over 86 million prescriptions in the US, including a significant volume of respiratory medications.