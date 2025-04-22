Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 02:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Real estate institutional investments in Q1 CY25 up 47% at $0.81 bn: Report

Real estate institutional investments in Q1 CY25 up 47% at $0.81 bn: Report

Foreign and domestic companies show 'increased commitment to long-term investments'

real estate, luxury homes

The commercial segment attracted $307.2 million in Q1 CY25, registering a 33 per cent year-on-year growth

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Institutional investments in Indian real estate in the first quarter of the calendar year 2025 (Q1 CY25) reached $0.81 billion, increasing 47 per cent from the same time in 2024, said a report on Tuesday.
 
Investments were down 63 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), according to Vestian, a workplace solutions firm.
 
The residential segment got investments worth $506.1 million in Q1 CY25, the most in real estate and up 125 per cent from the same time the year before.
 
Commercial real estate got investments worth $307.2 million in Q1 CY25, up 33 per cent. However, commercial’s share in the total investments declined from 42 per cent in Q1 CY24 to 38 per cent in Q1 2025.
   
The industrial and warehousing segment did not get significant investments in Q1 CY25, but it is expected to do so later on the back of growing e-commerce and a reduction in logistics costs, the report said.

Also Read

stock market trading

Anant Raj shares jump 6% after Q4 net profit rises 51% to ₹118 crore

Adani

₹10,000 cr Adani township coming up near Navi Mumbai Airport. Details

real estate construction building

Realty leads AIF investments with Rs 73,903 cr infusions till 9MFY25: Rpt

realty sector, real estate, housing

Real estate market sees 28 deals worth $1.2 billion in Jan-Mar: Report

anarock

Indian real estate attracts nearly Rs 74K cr till Dec'24 from AIFs: Anarock

 
Foreign institutions invested $346.9 million in Q1 CY25, up 43 per cent from $11 million in Q1 CY24.
 
Domestic institutions invested $466.4 million, clocking the largest share at 57 per cent. However, their share dropped from 98 per cent in Q1 CY24.
 
“Investor confidence in India’s growth story remains strong, with both foreign and domestic players showing increased commitment to long-term investments. As investment activity continues to build momentum, we can expect a notable increase in future inflows, further reinforcing India's position as a dynamic and attractive investment destination,” said Shrinivas Rao, chief executive officer, Vestian.
 

More From This Section

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cleared the conversion of financial and investment services provider Tata Capital Limited (TCL) into a non-banking finance company (NBFC)–investment credit company (ICC) from a NBFC–core investment company (CIC). T

BFSI consolidates dominance in Nifty 50 index, up 2.6x at 37.9% since 2004

tea garden, lenders

Guwahati Tea Auction centre sets new record, sells ₹3,850 crore tea in FY25

cybersecurity laptop working

Global laptop brands tap India as China risk grows, PLI gains traction

Union Minister of State, L Murugan

WAVES big opportunity for media, TV channels, OTTs and filmmakers: Murugan

EV battery, battery change, sun mobilityEV battery, battery change, sun mobility

India's push for electric scooters, tuk-tuks fuels battery swapping market

Topics : Real Estate Real estate firms Institutional investors Investments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025TS Inter ResultLSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon