FAME II scheme: Hero Electric, Okinawa Scooters claim 'no violation'

Hero Electric, on the other hand, said that their case was being settled in a manner similar to that of Ola, Ather, TVS, and other companies

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 6:48 PM IST
Hero Electric and Okinawa Scooters, the two firms that allegedly didn’t comply with localisation norms to claim subsidy under the FAME II scheme, have told the Centre that they have not breached any guidelines, government sources said. The electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers submitted their representations after the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) sent subsidy recovery notices to alleged defaulters of the FAME (faster adoption and manufacturing of hybrid and electric vehicles) scheme.
“We have asked the testing agencies to go through their documentation. As the defaulters have submitted their responses within the seven-day deadline, the ministry is doing due diligence before taking further actions,” government officials said.
The ministry had sent notices to Hero and Okinawa in April, instructing the alleged defaulters to repay subsidy claims within 21 days. The notice said that if any representation was not submitted to the ministry

Topics :heavy industry ministryHero ElectricOkinawa Autotech

First Published: May 10 2023 | 11:04 PM IST

