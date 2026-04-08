Future Consumer reports ₹615 crore default on loans, interest payments

Future Consumer Ltd (FCL) has defaulted on the payment of ₹615.67 crore in interest and principal repayments on loans from banks, financial institutions, and unlisted debt securities, as of March-end 2026.

FCL, the FMCG arm of the debt-ridden Future Group, had defaulted on the payment of ₹325.26 crore loans and revolving facilities, like cash credit from banks and financial institutions, as of March 31, 2026. This includes both bank repayment and interest default, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The firm has an outstanding total default of ₹290.41 crore, over loans from unlisted debt securities -- NCDs and NCRPs, for the same period.