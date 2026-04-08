Home / Companies / News / Future Consumer reports ₹615 crore default on loans, interest payments

Future Consumer reports ₹615 crore default on loans, interest payments

The firm has an outstanding total default of ₹290.41 crore, over loans from unlisted debt securities -- NCDs and NCRPs, for the same period

Future Consumer plans to roll out products, targets 50% growth by next year
Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Future Consumer Ltd (FCL) has defaulted on the payment of ₹615.67 crore in interest and principal repayments on loans from banks, financial institutions, and unlisted debt securities, as of March-end 2026.

FCL, the FMCG arm of the debt-ridden Future Group, had defaulted on the payment of ₹325.26 crore loans and revolving facilities, like cash credit from banks and financial institutions, as of March 31, 2026. This includes both bank repayment and interest default, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The firm has an outstanding total default of ₹290.41 crore, over loans from unlisted debt securities -- NCDs and NCRPs, for the same period.

This includes a principal outstanding of ₹158.82 crore and accrued interest of ₹131.59 crore.

FCL said the "company is planning/working for asset monetisation and debt reduction over the period in this year".

FCL is in the business of manufacturing, branding and distributing FMCG food and processed food products.

It was part of the 19 group companies operating in retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing segments, which were supposed to be transferred to Reliance Retail under a ₹24,713 crore deal announced in August 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Higher fuel prices, ethanol push may accelerate EV shift: BMW India

Adani Group to invest ₹33,081 crore in Odisha across three projects

Hilton, Royal Orchid tie up to open 125 'Hampton by Hilton' hotels by 2035

Flipkart accelerates AI push across business as it shifts to execution

Hemant Badri to lead Flipkart's AI push as CEO outlines next-decade vision

Topics :Future ConsumerCompany NewsBS Reads

First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story