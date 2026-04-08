Adani Group to invest ₹33,081 crore in Odisha across three projects

The Adani Group on Wednesday said the company is investing ₹33,081 crore for three projects in Odisha across digital infrastructure, power generation and cement manufacturing, aligning its expansion with the state government’s ambitious roadmap to build a $1.5 trillion economy by 2047.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of these projects held at Bhuinpur in Khurda district, Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, said the group’s latest projects are part of a long-term commitment to Odisha’s development trajectory.

The conglomerate will invest ₹30,181 crore in a thermal power plant near Cuttack, ₹2,100 crore in a cement manufacturing unit in the same region and ₹800 crore to set up a data centre at Info Valley in Bhubaneswar. Together, the projects are expected to generate close to 10,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

ALSO READ: Adani Group stocks jump up to 10% as US court accepts plea to drop SEC case "The upcoming data centre would anchor Odisha’s role in the digital economy, serving as critical infrastructure for artificial intelligence, cloud computing and e-governance. It will not be a building full of servers but Odisha's claim on the digital economy. The project is expected to create around 200 high-skilled jobs," Adani said. The thermal power project, the largest among the three, he said, is aimed at strengthening energy security in the region. The plant will bring stability to the grid and energy security for the industries, he said, and emphasised that reliable and affordable power remains central to sustaining industrial growth. The power plant would support both large industries and MSMEs while generating around 7,000 jobs, he informed.

The cement manufacturing unit, with an investment of ₹2,100 crore, will support the state’s infrastructure push by ensuring local availability of a key construction material. The facility is expected to employ around 2,500 people and contribute to sectors such as housing, healthcare and transport. Framing Odisha’s growth within a broader historical continuum, Adani invoked the state’s legacy — from the transformative impact of the Kalinga war on Emperor Ashoka to its maritime trade links with Southeast Asia and the architectural sophistication of the Konark Sun Temple — and underlined its enduring capacity for global influence and innovation. He recalled Odisha’s ancient maritime prowess and how Kalingan traders sailed across the Bay of Bengal to regions such as Java, Sumatra and Bali, carrying with them not just goods but culture, language and architectural traditions. “Odisha’s reach was not regional, it was oceanic,” he said.

Adani further cited the 13th-century Konark Sun Temple as a symbol of the state’s scientific and architectural excellence. He pointed to the temple’s intricate design, including its 24 wheels functioning as sundials and its precise alignment with the winter solstice, as evidence of a civilisation that combined artistic vision with advanced mathematical understanding. “Konark was built by people who did not think small. They looked at the sky and decided to match it,” he said. ALSO READ: Adani seeks dismissal of US SEC fraud case, cites lack of jurisdiction The Adani Ports MD highlighted Odisha’s structural advantages, including its 570-km coastline, abundant reserves of coal, iron ore, bauxite and chromite, and a young workforce as key enablers of long-term growth. He also credited the state government for adopting a facilitative approach towards industry, describing it as a “partner, not a gatekeeper.”