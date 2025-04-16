Home / Companies / News / Financial Intelligence Unit imposes ₹37 lakh penalty on Union Bank of India

Financial Intelligence Unit imposes ₹37 lakh penalty on Union Bank of India

Union Bank said it has taken necessary preventive measures to avoid recurrences of such non-compliances"

Union Bank
The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has slapped a ₹37 lakh penalty on Union Bank of India. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 2:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has slapped a ₹37 lakh penalty on Union Bank of India for discrepancies in reporting suspicious transactions for 2011-2014.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Union Bank said it "has taken necessary preventive measures to avoid recurrences of such non-compliances".

Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) in its order dated April 15 imposed a penalty of ₹37 lakh for "discrepancies observed in a matter for the year 2011 to 2014 in reporting of suspicious transaction".

Shares of Union Bank were trading at ₹24.70, up 1.88 per cent over previous close on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI Bank follows HDFC and Axis Bank, cuts savings rate by 25 bps

Garuda Aerospace raises ₹100 cr in series B funding from Venture Catalysts

India's sustainable tourism market to touch $216 mn: MakeMyTrip founder

Heritage Foods to hike dairy prices this year to offset rising costs: CEO

DLF Camellias flat for ₹43 cr, ₹6.2 cr to mother: Where Gensol funds went

Topics :Union Bank of IndiaFinancial Intelligence UnitIndian Banks

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story