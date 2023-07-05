Home / Companies / News / Fintech firm BharatPe appoints Pankaj Goel as chief technology officer

Press Trust of India New Delhi
BharatPe

Fintech firm BharatPe Group has appointed former Razorpay senior executive Pankaj Goel as the chief technology officer.

Prior to joining BharatPe, Pankaj was the head of payments engineering at Razorpay.

He will report to BharatPe chief financial officer and interim CEO Nalin Negi, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"With a seasoned engineering leader like Pankaj joining the team, we are confident that we will be able to build best-in-class fintech products that will further enable the next level of growth for the BharatPe Group of Companies," Negi said.

Goel has held senior positions at various companies, including Intuit, Trilogy, and Sun Microsystems.

